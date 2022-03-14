Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Update

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,038,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tio Tech A by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 906,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 456,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TIOA opened at $9.74 on Monday. Tio Tech A has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.
Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
