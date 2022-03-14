TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TJX. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,889,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

