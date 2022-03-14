TNC Coin (TNC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.28 Million

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $944,875.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104986 BTC.

About TNC Coin

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

