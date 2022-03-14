Toast, Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 21st (NYSE:TOST)

Toast’s (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Toast had issued 21,739,131 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $869,565,240 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the expiration of Toast’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.63 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

