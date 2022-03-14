Toast, Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on March 21st (NYSE:TOST)

Toast’s (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 21st. Toast had issued 21,739,131 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $869,565,240 based on an initial share price of $40.00. After the expiration of Toast’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.63 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
