Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

TOST stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.25. 458,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,542. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43. Toast has a 1-year low of $16.52 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

