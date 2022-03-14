Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 5.4%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.28. 2,710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.79.
About Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tofutti Brands (TOFB)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.