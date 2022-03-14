TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $758,569.14

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $758,569.14 and $56,571.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,953.55 or 0.99752064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00067509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021460 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00017496 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

