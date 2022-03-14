Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TKYMY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

