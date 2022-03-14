Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokuyama from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS:TKYMY opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Tokuyama has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.59.

About Tokuyama (Get Rating)

Tokuyama Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of inorganic and organic industrial chemicals, synthetic resins, cement, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, Life and Amenity, and Others. The Chemicals segment produces and markets caustic soda, soda ash, and chlorine.

