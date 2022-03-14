Tornado Cash One Day Volume Reaches $52.94 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for about $47.46 or 0.00122358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $52.19 million and approximately $52.94 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.18 or 0.06629145 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,848.37 or 1.00160873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040728 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

