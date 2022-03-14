Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 37.7% in February

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
In other Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 300,000 shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 300,825 shares of company stock valued at $7,526,970 in the last quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $152,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
