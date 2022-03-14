Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 13,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,210. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:TPZ Get Rating ) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

