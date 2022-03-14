Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Buys 5,000 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$241,154.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares in the company, valued at C$421,777,043.77.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 30th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,576.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50.

TSE:TOU traded down C$2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,904. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.65. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 12 month low of C$22.59 and a 12 month high of C$53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TOU. Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.42.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

