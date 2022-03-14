TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.22

Shares of TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 8347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.
TPG Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPG)
TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
