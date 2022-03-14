TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 360.86 and a current ratio of 360.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. The company has a market capitalization of $901.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.79. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

