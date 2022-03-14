Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,419 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,475% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 128.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X China Consumer ETF alerts:

CHIQ stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.55. 473,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,405. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $36.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.