Traders Buy High Volume of Nielsen Call Options (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 10,113 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,317% compared to the average daily volume of 296 call options.

NLSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,574,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.41. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 227,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 57,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $85,279,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nielsen by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.