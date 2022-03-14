Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,593 put options on the company. This is an increase of 784% compared to the typical volume of 633 put options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.23.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

