Traders Purchase Large Volume of Prospect Capital Put Options (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,415 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,100% compared to the average volume of 951 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after acquiring an additional 40,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

