Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,925 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 8,391% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 25,647.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,663 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

VOLT stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.88. 9,379,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 million, a P/E ratio of 98.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Volt Information Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $5.92.

Volt Information Sciences ( OTCMKTS:VOLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Volt Information Sciences had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing, International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

