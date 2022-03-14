Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $148.83 on Monday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.53.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,594,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,726,000 after purchasing an additional 351,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,883,000 after purchasing an additional 69,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

