TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Down 29.7% in February

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 363,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth $4,301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TransAlta by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,214,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 237,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TransAlta by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAC opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.47%.

TAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

