Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26.

Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$775.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.50 million.

In other Transcontinental news, Director Christine Desaulniers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$368,200.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

