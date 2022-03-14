Travala.com Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $64.98 million and approximately $40.44 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00003301 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.38 or 0.06599051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,918.88 or 1.00074039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040845 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,616,287 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

