Travelers Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TRV)

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 13,937 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,145% compared to the average daily volume of 1,119 put options.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $1,193,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.18. 1,945,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,382. The firm has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.60. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $178.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

