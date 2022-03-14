TravelSky Technology (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.42

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 17821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32.

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industry in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

