Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Hits $4.58 on Exchanges

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.94 or 0.06625943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,996.16 or 1.00113118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00040909 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

