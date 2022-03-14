Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Equities research analysts at Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.99.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

