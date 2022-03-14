Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee Purchases 2,000 Shares

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 592,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 444,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tri-Continental by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tri-Continental by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tri-Continental (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.