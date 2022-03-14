Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee Purchases 2,000 Shares

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Grace Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE TY traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.13. The company had a trading volume of 47,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,474. Tri-Continental Co. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
About Tri-Continental (Get Rating)
Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tri-Continental (TY)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.