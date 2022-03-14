Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.54 or 0.00008926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00033669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00104683 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

