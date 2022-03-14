Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 8,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $32.21. The stock had a trading volume of 769,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 201,799 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,971,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after buying an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 688,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.