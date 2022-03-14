Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Down to $19.37

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.37, but opened at $17.77. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 177,051 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.