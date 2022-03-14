trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Update

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 395,300 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 13th total of 585,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 983,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,164,000 after buying an additional 1,800,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 216.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter worth approximately $609,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 41.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 216,650.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 119,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.01 on Monday. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $720.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 1.66.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

trivago Company Profile (Get Rating)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

