Trollcoin Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $230,843.86 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.77 or 0.99787265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

