Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $230,843.86 and $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,857.77 or 0.99787265 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00021324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001890 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.