TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0599

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 14th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.09 billion and $814.37 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002129 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004350 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,715,006,219 coins and its circulating supply is 101,715,009,443 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.