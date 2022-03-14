TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 11,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 186,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.
The company has a market cap of $954.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.
TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TrueBlue by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 228.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TrueBlue Company Profile (NYSE:TBI)
TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.