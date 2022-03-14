TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) were up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.88 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 11,124 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 186,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The company has a market cap of $954.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in TrueBlue by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after buying an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 228.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

