Truegame (TGAME) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $55,801.68 and $3,086.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00033728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00104663 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.