Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazydays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Get Lazydays alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $21.46 on Monday. Lazydays has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 3,573 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.83 per share, with a total value of $70,852.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazydays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.