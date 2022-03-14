Truist Financial Cuts Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $75.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

GSHD stock opened at $66.62 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $63.26 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total transaction of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

