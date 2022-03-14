Truist Financial Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $25.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

