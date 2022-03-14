Truist Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.57.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $550.43 million, a PE ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VSE by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in VSE by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in VSE by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VSE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

