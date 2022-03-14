Truist Financial Weighs in on eBay Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Truist Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for eBay in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the e-commerce company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. eBay has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

