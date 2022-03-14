TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001272 BTC on major exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $48.46 million and approximately $261,078.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00105223 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,555,164 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

