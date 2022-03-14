Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. Approximately 67,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 584,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Turing ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing during the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Turing in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Turing during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turing in the third quarter valued at about $25,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

