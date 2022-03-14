Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.77

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.66, with a volume of 27611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $16,024,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $6,909,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 390,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,833,000. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

