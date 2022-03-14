Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.35

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

TUYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tuya during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

