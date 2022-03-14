Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $131.73

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $131.73 and last traded at $131.73, with a volume of 33 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $132.48.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day moving average of $269.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,241 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,675,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

