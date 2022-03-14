Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.65

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.65 and last traded at $43.79, with a volume of 45186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.36.

TWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 5,300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $428,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 3,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $184,114.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,474,951 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

