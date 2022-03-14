Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 2.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.50. 5,338,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,935,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock worth $17,274,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

