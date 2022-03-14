Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,369,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100,729 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of TSN traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.50. 5,326,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,427. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.